How We See Disinformation

The American news landscape has been infiltrated by disinformation, according to a new poll for CJR by Reuters/Ipsos, and a clear majority of Americans think it will only get worse in 2020.

This public opinion poll was conducted online by Reuters/Ipsos between September 20 and 23, in English, throughout the United States. It gathered responses from 1,115 adults and has a credibility interval, a measure of precision, of three percentage points. Numbers have been rounded to the nearest integer, so some totals may not add up to 100.